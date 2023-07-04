Spotlight Awards Africa Honors Young Entrepreneurs

Spotlight Awards Africa has celebrated impactful young entrepreneurs for their contributions to various business sectors.

Managing Director of Adom Group Of Companies and guest of honor, Reverend Joseph Opoku Adjei, commended the awards scheme for the initiative and stated the need to do more for the youth in Ghana.

According to him, the awards scheme has created job opportunities by throwing more light on business startups.

He touched on the need to develop an educational system that’ll build creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving ability.

“These SMEs will need support to grow and expand their businesses to recruit more unemployed youth to earn a living,” he affirmed.

Rev Adjei received the ‘Real Estate Firm of the Year’ and ‘Youth In Music’ awards on the night.

Project Executive Of Spotlight Awards Africa, Mimi Owusu Appiah, shared her challenges in organizing a passion-driven scheme to award individuals in various categories in the 3rd edition.

Ms. Appiah appealed to corporate bodies to support or partner with the scheme to become more lucrative for the awardees.

Princess Gans-Lartey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Juicy’s Depot, lauded the organisers of the awards scheme after receiving a special award for her efforts in curbing youth unemployment.

The night of good music and networking saw awardees elated with the scheme as Hair Brand of the Year winner “Her Hair Gh” affirmed this is her maiden award and now her business is an award-winning business.

A total of 17 categories were awarded at the colorful event.

The third edition of the award scheme which took place at the Canwin Hotel in Accra on July 1, 2023, was themed ‘Youthful And Impactful’.