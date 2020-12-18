JB ‘Killers’ Sweat For Lawyer

Vincent Bosso and Daniel Asiedu

The two persons accused of murdering the then MP for Abuakwa North, J.B. Danquah-Adu, have been sweating for legal representation as the Legal Aid Commission has not been able to appoint a lawyer to represent them.

The two, Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy Don Don, and Vincent Bosso are before an Accra high court charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu is facing another charge of murder.

Augustines Obour, who was representing the two accused persons, appearing before an Accra high court, had told the court that he could no longer represented the accused persons as a result of certain utterances made by Asiedu in a viral video in which he confessed to the crime.

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, although had doubts about the lawyer’s reasons to withdraw his services, granted the request.

She subsequently ordered that the Regional Director of Legal Aid be notified about the development so that she could appoint another lawyer to represent the accused persons.

She also ordered that all the documents filed by the prosecution led by Sefakor Batse, a Principal State Attorney, be handed over to the new lawyer.

But the Legal Aid has not been able to appoint a new lawyer for the accused persons as ordered by the court.

When the case was called yesterday, Okyere Kumah from the Legal Aid who was in court, told the judge that he was not there in respect of the case involving Asiedu and Bosso but rather another which the court had also ordered the Legal Aid Commission to provide a lawyer for the accused person.

Justice Marfo then indicated that the letter was prepared and served to the Legal Aid, but unfortunately the court had not had any response from them.

She, therefore, ordered Mr. Kumah to inform the Director of Legal Aid to act upon the court’s order as far as the case was concerned.

The case was adjourned to January 15, 2021.

Trial

Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso are before the court facing a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery while Asiedu is facing another charge of murder.

The two, according to prosecution documents, between February 8 and 9, 2016, both planned to go on a robbery spree armed with a screw driver, a pair of scissors, a sharp knife, a catapult and other offensive weapons.

It said an ensuing misunderstanding led the two to part ways and while Vincent went home, Asiedu continued scouting the East Legon, Accra area and ended up in the deceased’s house.

The brief facts state that Daniel found a ladder in the house and used it to climb into the late MP’s bedroom through the window and began ransacking the room.

The MP was woken by the noise and he struggled with the suspect who stabbed him several times in the neck and chest till he collapsed and died.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak