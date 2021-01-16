JB’s Killers Stranded

The Trial Judge of the alleged killers of J.B. Danquah Adu, the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, on Friday appealed to lawyers at the Legal Aid Scheme to take up the mantle of defending the suspects in the case.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo was shocked that lawyers were running away from defending the suspects.

“I challenge lawyers at the Legal Aid Scheme to take up this case and defend the suspects. You wouldn’t know. You could end being famous afterwards,”

she said.

“This is just like the usual murder cases that you have been defending,” Justice Marfo said, citing the case of Lawyer Martin Kpebu as someone who took up certain matters and now his name was being mentioned everywhere, especially in the legal fraternity.

The court said the Legal Aid was yet to appoint a new lawyer for the accused.

During the cause of proceedings, the Ghana News Agency observed that Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy Dondon, raised his hands several times so he could be heard by the Judge.

The trial judge, who noticed the act, however told the accused that the court was not going to hear him today but at the next adjourned date.

The case had been adjourned to February 11.

The accused persons, Asiedu and Vincent Bossu, have been remanded into prison custody by the court.

They have been jointly charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery. Asiedu is facing additional charge of murder. Their pleas have not been taken.

The two are standing trial for their alleged involvement in the murder of the former legislature at his residence at Shaishie, Accra in

February, 2016.

