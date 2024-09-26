Jennifer Queen Debunks Demo Pregnancy Claim

The controversy surrounding the Democracy Hub demonstration near the 37 Military Hospital in Accra has taken another turn.

Jennifer Queen, Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has categorically denied claims made by the Women’s wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that a pregnant woman was arrested during the protests.

Sets The Record Straight

“The lady is not showing any physical signs of pregnancy, she did not inform any of the police officers that she was pregnant. When she got to court, she did not inform the court that she was pregnant, so there’s no evidence as claimed by the NDC,” Queen stated in an interview with Asaase Radio on Thursday, September 26.

Jennifer Queen added, “Her lawyer spoke in court and applied for bail. The lawyer did not mention that she was pregnant for the court to consider it. If she did not inform the police or court, nor did her lawyer inform the police or court; and she was not showing any physical signs, how was anyone supposed to know about it?”

Police Response

The Ghana Police Service has also dismissed reports that they denied medical care to some of the arrested protesters who had complained of ill health.

In a statement released on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, the police maintained that they provided appropriate medical attention where necessary.

BY Daniel Bampoe