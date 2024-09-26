54 Demonstrators Arrested, Charged Following Recent Protests

In a swift move to maintain public order, the Ghana Police Service has arrested and charged 54 demonstrators in connection with recent protests organised by the Democracy Hub group in Accra after taking hostage of the 37 Military Hospital intersections and destroy public property.

According to Commissioner of Police, Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie, CID Director General, the protesters were put before the court for remand to avoid the 48-hour constitutional requirement.

Speaking at a media interaction on Thursday evening, COP Andoh-Kwofie clarified that no pregnant women were among those arrested, contrary to initial reports.

Medical tests conducted at the hospital confirmed that none of the arrested individuals were pregnant.

The protesters face three charges, although the CID Director General emphasized that investigations are still ongoing, hence remanding the suspects.

Background of the Public Order Act

The Public Order Act has a long history in Ghana, dating back to the Public Order Decree.

Previously, individuals and groups were required to obtain permission before holding demonstrations or special events.

This legislation aims to maintain public order and prevent potential breaches of peace.

Investigations and Collaborations

COP Andoh-Kwofie assured the public that the police are working closely with the Attorney General’s office to ensure justice is served.

She also addressed reports circulating on social media, stating that a minor was not arrested.

Instead, a woman was granted bail at the police station due to the presence of a minor with her.

However, the woman failed to appear in court, leading to the issuance of a bench warrant.

The CID Director General reaffirmed the police service’s commitment to upholding the law while protecting citizens’ rights.

BY Daniel Bampoe