Jilted Lover Boy Arrested For Killing Ex-Girlfriend

The suspect in red

A 25-year-old suspect, Godwin Darko is currently in the grips of the Police in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital assisting in an investigation over the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend, Felicia Abena Oparibea, 23 years old.

The gruesome incident occurred at Trom Junction -5, a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality over the weekend.

According to reports, the victim now deceased, a former student of Koforidua Ghanass and a native of Suhum, had relocated to Trom Junction 5 about a year ago due to threats made on her by her boyfriend when she decided to break up with him.

She was working as a bar attendant at a popular bar in the area.

Despite her attempts to move on, the suspect’s obsession and violent tendencies persisted, leading to the devastating outcome.

Over the weekend, the suspect paid a visit to the deceased at her new residence where he carried out the dastardly act.

Amidst the noise and euphoria of a naming ceremony taking place in the compound, the suspect unleashed a brutal attack on his girlfriend.

It is alleged that he forcibly gagged her, silencing her cries for help, and then proceeded to slit her throat.

He allegedly struggled with her and pushed a piece of cloth into her mouth before slitting her throat.

After allegedly carrying out the murder, the young man jumped over the compound wall, disposing off the weapon used in the crime.

Later in the evening, consumed by guilt, he surrendered himself to the police wearing a red shirt with the inscription ‘Rest In Peace’ on the back.

The Police investigators thereafter visited the crime scene and after inventories retrieved the body which was lying in a pool of blood to the morgue.

As news of the appalling incident spread through the community, anger, and tension surged among the residents, which led to some enraged youth gathering at the scene, threatening to attack the suspect.

In response, the police swiftly whisked the suspect away in a taxi, leaving the scene to diffuse the situation.

The lifeless body of the young lady, who is believed to be in her early 20s, has since been deposited at the Eastern Regional Hospital morgue.

The Police later brought the suspect to the crime scene Sunday afternoon to search for the knife used to slash the throat.

The father of the deceased, Kwasi Appiah also visited the house where the incident occurred on Sunday amid tears.

The deceased

-BY Daniel Bampoe