NPP Primaries: Committee Rejects Konadu Apraku Nomination Forms

In the race for the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership, Presidential Elections Committee of the Party has rejected

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku nomination forms when he attempted to submit them.

The rejection of his nomination forms was reporteldy as a result of incomplete documentation.

The party’s Presidential Elections Committee has therefore asked Dr. Apraku to rectify some anomalies before resubmitting.

Kwame Obiri Nkansah, the Director of Communications for Dr. Apraku’s campaign team, told the media that the aspirant’s CV and details of his personal contribution to the party were missing from the documents submitted.

The committee has requested that these documents be added before the nomination process can be completed.

It is expected that Dr. Apraku will return to file his forms by Friday or Saturday.

On the other hand, former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have successfully completed the nomination process.

“The process is a simple one. We left something out and the Chairman of the committee has asked us to add it. They are asking for his personal contribution to the party, and his CV. We thought that one was not necessary because everybody knew what he has done but that is the request so we want to go and add those things.

“Hopefully, by Friday or Saturday we will be back to file.”

Mr. Kyerematen and Dr. Bawumia submitted their forms on June 12 and June 16, respectively.

The NPP opened nominations on May 26, with a deadline of June 24 for the submission of forms. So far, 11 presidential hopefuls have picked nomination forms to contest the party’s flagbearer slot.

Apart from Dr. Apraku, the other candidates include Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Kwabena Agyei Agyeppong, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Joe Ghartey, Boakye Agyarko, Francis Addai Nimoh, Odeneho Nana Oppong and Kwadwo Nsafoa Opoku.

Currently, only three candidates have submitted their forms.

By Vincent Kubi