Stars Near AFCON Qualification

A scene during the match

The Black Stars yesterday drew closer to qualifying for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) when they drew goalless with their Madagascan counterparts in Antananarivo.

Ghana dominated play but struggled to penetrate the well composed Madagascar rear.

A goal scoring opportunity presented itself to Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew after a pass from left back Patrick Kpozo when the game had barely developed, but failed to open the scoring.

Few minutes later, the home side probed the visitors’ vital area but Daniel Amartey and his compatriots provided cover for Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Similarly, Celta Vigo’s defender, Joseph Aidoo towered and headed the ball away to safety when Madagascar multiplied in attack.

The Black Stars resumed the game more aggressively, which resulted in Thomas Partey’s strike, but the Madagascan goalkeeper parried the ball away.

The barren scoreline hands Ghana nine points.

The Chris Houghton’s men will host Central Africa Republic in their last game in Ghana in September.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum