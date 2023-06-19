HD+ Kids Armwrestling Rock Methodist Girls

Action from the event. INSET: A cross-section of the audience

Ghana Armwrestling, HD+ Season II, on Saturday rocked the Wesley Hall of the Methodist Girls High School, Mamfe-Akuapem.

It was a sight to behold during the Eastern Regional qualifier of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship over the weekend.

The fully packed hall witnessed unearthing of talents as first-timers showed prowess on the table for the bragging rights and a place in the national finals later this year. Senior High Schools in the region thronged the venue and in their school colours in full energy from the get-go to the last pull in deafening cheers to support their pullers.

The day was spiced with thrilling performances from the schools in dance battles and performances from Kobby Rana, Mr Drew and evergreen Nana Ama McBrown Mensah.

Eighteen pullers mounted the podium to represent the region in the finals to be held later this year.

Mampong PRESEC’s Janet Laar finished third in the girl’s lightweight division, while Aburi Girls’ Mary Dampare came second, with Blessing Asiedu from Larteh PRESEC placing first.

In the boys’ lightweight group, Charles Osei Asibey placed third with Solomon Nyarko from Okuapeman SHS placing second, while Godfred Adjare from Aburi Presby SEC TEC placed first. Ishmael Kotoka from Larteh PRESEC won the boys’ middleweight while Kelvin Quansah and Jefferey Afriyie, all from Mampong PRESEC finished second and third respectively.

The heavyweight division for the boys had an all PRESEC top three as Prince Yirenkyi from Mampong PRESEC came first, with Richard Adzewoda from Larteh PRESEC finishing second and Suleman Abdul from Aburi PRESEC finishing third. Deborah Remi from Aburi PRESEC came third in the girls’ middleweight while Ophelia Ayourizuna from Methodist Girls came second, with Wendy Appiah from Okuapeman finishing first. The girls’ heavyweight was the most cheered battle as the final battle had Aburi Girls and Methodist Girls battling for supremacy.

Blessing Chinaze with home support won the day while Naa Teley Ayorkor Queye from Aburi Girls finished second, with Lucy Larteley Laryea from Aburi PRESEC placing third.

Winners were decorated with medals, certificates, goodies and cash prizes from sponsors SES HD Plus Ghana Limited.

The next stop for the HD+ Kids Armwrestling train will be in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, July 15.

From The Sports Desk