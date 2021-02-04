Jim Iyke Chooses Davido Over Wizkid

Jim Iyke

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has revealed his preference between two big Nigerian music stars, Davido and Wizkid.

The actor noted that it was not an easy feat for one to be so hardworking like Davido even when they come from a wealthy family.

Jim Iyke said this during a conversation with Nigerian Entertainment Today [NET].

Davido and Wizkid are arguably Nigeria’s biggest music superstars in recent years.

Asked about who he prefers between the two, Iyke simply picked Davido, adding, “It’s not easy to be a rich kid and still go and work.

“I don’t think I’ll be this hardworking if my dad was a billionaire.”

There are always a lot of debates and arguments on social media comparing the two talented musicians who have made a fortune in the music industry. The debate certainly is not ending anytime soon as the two acts kept dominating their space.