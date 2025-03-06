Jinapor Slams Mahama Govt Size

Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (MP) for Damango, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has raised concerns over the growing size of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, noting that it is misleading to only consider the number of cabinet ministers and deputies when evaluating government size.

He was responding to the Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, during a debate on the President’s message on the State of the Nation.

The Education Minister had praised President John Dramani Mahama for setting a new benchmark in government efficiency by reducing the number of ministers in his second term.

Mr. Iddrisu argued that the size of the government should be capped to ensure fiscal responsibility and effective governance, noting that under the Fourth Republic, Ghana has seen fluctuating numbers of ministers, with past administrations having up to 110 ministers, followed by 93 and 88.

He noted that President Mahama’s government, in a significant move, governed with only 60 ministers – the smallest size of government ever in the Fourth Republic.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the NPP MP for Damango said the true scale of the current government and its impact on national resources requires a more comprehensive evaluation, stressing the need to account for both ministers and the often-overlooked presidential staffers when measuring the scope of the administration.

Mr. Jinapor emphasised the significant number of presidential advisers and staffers, which he believes should be factored into any analysis of government size.

The MP pointed out that the Chief of Staff and senior presidential advisers, along with various presidential staff, rank just below the Speaker of Parliament but above cabinet ministers in terms of their influence and responsibilities.

He noted that while cabinet ministers are subjected to parliamentary vetting and scrutiny, presidential advisers and staffers are not, making their appointment less transparent.

“In evaluating government size, we should not just focus on ministers and deputy ministers but also on the numerous senior presidential advisers and staffers appointed by the president,” Mr. Jinapor said.

“These positions, while not always in the public eye, have a significant impact on government operations, yet they remain outside the purview of parliamentary oversight,” he stressed.

The Damango MP argued that presidents can appoint hundreds of senior advisers, staffers, and specialists, which effectively increases the government’s machinery without requiring parliamentary approval.

He noted that this system, in which staffers are not held accountable to Parliament, creates a gap in transparency.

He indicated that the lack of scrutiny over presidential appointees and the financial burden these positions may place on the national budget.

He pointed out that, despite the numbers, the impact on national expenditure is not necessarily reduced by having a smaller group of ministers like 60, as the number of presidential advisers continues to rise.

Mr. Jinapor called for a more nuanced understanding of government size and urged a closer look at both cabinet ministers and the often-overlooked presidential staffers in any future evaluations of government efficiency and accountability.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House