Ghana’s Independence Ignited Freedom Flame Across Africa – Mahama

A Daily Guide Report Ghana’s freedom from colonial rule on 6th March 1957 ignited the flame of freedom across Sub-Saharan Africa, inspiring other nations, their youth, and colonised territories to pursue self-determination, President John Dramani Mahama has stated.

Speaking at the 68th Independence Day celebration held at Jubilee House, he stated, “Our independence not only set us on the path of nationhood, but it also ignited the flame of freedom across Sub-Saharan Africa, inspiring other nations, their youth, and colonised territories to pursue self-determination.”

President Mahama, thus noted that Ghana’s Independence is the most important event that must always be commemorated.

He, however, noted that the grand celebration which is organized every year has been scaled down, hence the hosting of this year’ event at the presidency.

He also pointed out that hosting the celebrations at the presidency ensures the symbolic significance of Independence Day is preserved, while also helping to demystify the seat of government and make it more accessible to the people.

“Independence Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on our nation’s struggle for freedom and honour the sacrifices of our forebears who fought for self-rule,” he said.

“It reinforces our national identity, unity, and patriotism, while offering a moment for reflection on our progress and the challenges that lie ahead,” he added.

President Mahama called on all Ghanaians to use this occasion as a time to reflect on the nation’s history.

“To learn from the lessons it teaches and, by doing so, carve out a new path for progress and development,” he concluded.