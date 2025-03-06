WADEMOS Holds Annual Regional CSOs Convening

Participants at the WADEMOS annual regional convening

The West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS) has organised an annual regional convening in Accra.

The conference themed, “Leveraging Solidarity Movement in Defense of Democracy across West Africa: Challenges, Lessons Learnt and Perspectives” was aimed at reflecting on the state of democracy in West Africa.

WADEMOS has been at the forefront of mobilizing, coordinating and leveraging the collective power of pro-democracy actors, resources and opportunities within the sub- region to push back democratic erosion and advance democratic norms and reforms in the region.

In an interview, Executive Director for the Center for Democratic Development (CDD), Dr. Dauda Garuba, explained that WADEMOS was formed to address the key challenges facing the sub-region.

He said ECOWAS is facing challenges like the Alliance des Etats du Sahel (AES) thus, Burkina Faso, Mali And Niger breaking away from ECOWAS community as well as the transition position of ECOWAS and the need to respond to the citizens’ needs.

He added that civil society plays a role as occupants of the void between the public space as well as the family indicating that WADEMOS fits into the challenges ECOWAS is facing in addressing regional integration in West Africa.

Speaking at the conference, Head of Democracy and Good Governance Division (ECOWAS) Ebenezer Asiedu, explained that ECOWAS will uphold the priorities of its founding fathers.

He said, “ECOWAS has chosen the path laid down five decades ago by its founding fathers. We have resolved to prioritize solidarity, unity of purpose and consensus, while respecting community rules, its norms and values, and also embracing pragmatism in the face of increasingly dynamic realities in the region and across the world”.

He, then, explained that the vision for ECOWAS moving forward has shifted from States’ centred approach towards people cantered and people driven development where conscious and inclusive programmes will be implemented to guarantee a bright future for citizens.

“Coincidentally, the celebration of ECOWAS’ Golden Jubilee is marked by the Unfortunate exit of the Alliance des Etats du Sahel (AES) states – Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger – from the Community,” Mr. Aseidu added.

