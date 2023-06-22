Joe Ghartey Files NPP Presidential Nomination Forms Saturday

Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey, an aspirant in the presidential race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will officially file his nomination forms Saturday, June 24, 2023, to contest the upcoming presidential primaries.

He is expected to be accompanied by a group of enthusiastic constituency executives and Chairpersons.

Mr. Ghartey had revealed his primary objective was to tackle poverty and foster unity within the NPP and among Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds.

He stressed the need for Ghanaians to join forces and collectively fight poverty instead of fighting against each other.

The former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, who is a renowned politician, highlighted his achievements in introducing the ‘Justice For All’ programme during former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s reign.

He envisions an NPP that promotes equal opportunities for all Ghanaians.

Mr. Ghartey went ahead to emphasize his commitment to serving the party and the country, adding that his intentions are not driven by any personal gain.

He underscored the importance of unity within the NPP and urged politicians to focus on the future of Ghanaian children.

Adams Abdul Majid, a senior aide to Mr. Ghartey, expressed the unwavering support of NPP youth from across the country.

Mr. Majid described Hon. Ghartey as a competent and visionary leader who will guide Ghana towards prosperity once elected as President.

He highlighted Mr Ghartey’s grassroots connection and transformative leadership qualities.

Joe Ghartey’s nomination forms were picked up on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the NPP headquarters in Accra by NPP constituency executives and chairpersons.

Ernest Oti Akenteng, the Constituency Chairman of New Juaben North, led the delegation of NPP executives from all 16 regions of Ghana.

Mr. Ghartey aims to revitalize the NPP and provide young people and party executives with opportunities to serve Ghana if he wins the primaries and subsequently gets elected as President in 2024.

By Vincent Kubi