2 Ghanaian Students Die In Bloody Crash In USA

Two Ghanaian female students identified as Abena Gyamfua Ofori, 31-year-old, and Alberta Oduraa Quartey, 23-year-old have met their untimely death in a fatal car crash that occurred on Highway 11 near Elizabeth Drive, South Carolina United States of America.

The deceased students who were studying at Clemson University in the USA lost their lives in the fatal car crash on June 18, 2023, when two vehicles traveling in opposite directions collided head-on.

The late Alberta Quartey and Abena Ofori were graduate students majoring in English.

In a press release, the Graduate Students Association of Ghana USA branch (GRASAG-USA) expressed its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased.

“Deepest Condolences on the Tragic Loss of Alberta Oduraa Quartey and Abena Gyamfua Ofori.

“Dear everyone, it is with immense sorrow and a profound sense of grief that we, the entire GRASAG-USA organization, express our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of two of our graduate students who tragically lost their lives in a devastating crash in South Carolina’’.

‘’We mourn the untimely passing of Alberta Oduraa Quartey and Abena Gyamfua Ofori, both Ghanaian graduate students who were an integral part of the Clemson University community,” part of the statement said.

The statement added “As an organization, we stand in solidarity with you, offering our unwavering support and condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones.

“May the memories of Alberta Oduraa Quartey and Abena Gyamfua Ofori serve as a beacon of light and inspiration for all who knew them. May their souls find eternal peace and rest’’ the statement said.

-BY Daniel Bampoe