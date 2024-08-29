John Dumelo Begs For Calling Lydia Alhassan ‘Bloody Widow’

John Dumelo

In a surprising turn of events, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has apologized and retracted his controversial comments against incumbent Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

The drama unfolded during a public engagement on Wednesday, August 28, at the University of Ghana Campus when Dumelo made remarks about the death of Ms Alhassan’s husband, Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko.

The comments sparked widespread outrage, with many accusing John Dumelo of insensitivity and political desperation.

Dumelo had sparked the outrage claiming that Ms Alhassan, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources supporters were taunting him for stealing avLandcruiser V8 belonging to the Government of Ghana.

He took offence of it and went overboard insulting the incumbent MP.

However, Dumelo’s apology has shed new light on the circumstances surrounding his initial comments. According to his Facebook post, Dumelo was responding to personal attacks from Alhassan’s supporters, including false allegations about his mother’s death.

This is not the first time Dumelo and Alhassan have clashed.

In 2020, Dumelo lost to Alhassan in a closely contested parliamentary election, with many attributing his defeat to his perceived inexperience and lack of connection with the constituency.

John Dumelo’s apology has been seen as a strategic move to redeem his image and appeal to voters ahead of the upcoming elections.

However, some have questioned the sincerity of his apology, citing his history of controversial statements.

-BY Daniel Bampoe