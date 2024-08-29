Bawumia Storms Dome-Kwabenya Today

In a strategic move to bolster the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) chances in the upcoming general elections, the Flagbearer of the party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday embarked on a tour of the Dome-Kwabenya constituency.

The constituency, known for its vibrant political landscape, has been a stronghold of the NPP since its creation in 2004.

Located in the Greater Accra Region, Dome-Kwabenya has a rich history of producing influential politicians.

The constituency is home to the Kwabenya Market, one of the largest markets in the region, and the Atomic Energy Commission, a hub for scientific research.

As the general elections approach, the political atmosphere in Dome-Kwabenya is charged.

The NPP, led by Ambassador Mike Quaye Jnr, the current Parliamentary Candidate, is poised to retain the seat.

Ambassador Quaye, a seasoned diplomat and businessman, has been instrumental in developing the constituency’s infrastructure and empowering its youth.

The Presidential Candidate of NPP, Dr Bawumia’s tour, which started at the Ashongman Estate Presby Church, aimed to energize the party’s base and win over undecided voters.

The tour took him through the bustling Kwabenya Station, Taifa Market, and Atomic Roundabout Park, where he interacted with constituents, listened to their concerns, and shared his vision for Ghana’s future.

Dr Bawumia is being accompanied by his campaign team members, the Regional Executives of the party, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, the constituency executives, patrons and council of Elders members in the constituency.

The #BawumiaTours hashtag, which trended on social media, highlighted the Vice President’s commitment to solving the challenges faced by Ghanaians.

His campaign slogans, #ToLeadIsToSolve, #BawumiaMeansBusiness, and #BoldSolutionsForOurFuture, resonated with the constituents, who are eager for innovative solutions to their problems.

