‘Parliament Will Support Kotoko USA Trip’

Speaker Bagbin (2nd R), Opoku Nti flanked by Parliament Clerk and his deputy

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has said Parliament will support Asante Kotoko in their match against DC United in the United States of America (USA) this year.

The Speaker said he had instructed his team to find ways of raising funds from corporate bodies to support the club’s participation in the match.

Kotoko would play DC United on October 12, 2024, in the USA, as part of their prize for winning the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup match.

Bagbin made these known during a review meeting with the organisers of the match -Primeval Media last week.

According to the Speaker, Parliament as initiators of the Democracy Cup match was obliged to see Kotoko play DC United in the USA.

The Speaker said football had now become a unique and powerful tool for promoting and developing countries, adding that the United Kingdom had over the years used it effectively to their advantage.

He indicated that, the venue of the match had a lot of historical importance that must be tapped for the benefits of the two countries.

Samuel Opoku Nti, who represented Asante Kotoko at the meeting, expressed appreciation to the Speaker for the initiative.

He said, “It’s an opportunity we cherished, and we would do our best when the time comes.

“This is the first time we would be playing in the USA, and the entire team is looking forward to that.”

He called on the Speaker to institute measures that would ensure the sustainability of the competition, which would henceforth be an annual event.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Kotoko played the first-ever Democracy Cup initiated by Parliament of Ghana.

Kotoko emerged winners with a 2-1 victory over Hearts to lift the maiden trophy at the Accra Stadium.

The Democracy Cup match was part of the activities marking 30 years of Ghana’s parliamentary democracy.

