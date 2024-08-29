Bagbin Commissions Macoy Stadium In Nadowli

The Speaker being aided by dignitaries to cut the ribbon for the commissioning

In a momentous occasion, Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, officially commissioned the ultra-modern Macoy Sports Stadium in Nadowli.

The stadium, constructed through Speaker Bagbin’s personal initiative and support from Ghana Gas and Wembley Sports Construction, is a testament to his commitment to community development and sports growth.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Bagbin declared, “This magnificent facility is not only a gift to Nadowli but to the entire nation. It symbolises what can be achieved through collective effort and dedication to a common cause.”

The stadium, boasting world-class amenities and a substantial seating capacity, is poised to revolutionise sports development in the region.

It will serve as a hub for local athletes, host competitive matches, and accommodate community events.

The commissioning ceremony featured an exhilarating football match between the “Bagbin 11” team and a squad of former Black Stars players, led by the legendary Stephen Appiah.

In a thrilling encounter, the “Bagbin 11” team emerged victorious, defeating the former Black Stars players with an emphatic score of 7-2.

Earlier, the Speaker cut sod for the construction of a multi-purpose stadium at the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies in Wa.

Speaker Bagbin’s vision for promoting development and social cohesion through sports was evident throughout the event.

The construction of the stadium marks a significant milestone in his efforts to empower the youth and foster community unity.

From The Sports Desk