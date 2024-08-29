I’m Not Competing With Anyone – King Paluta

King Paluta

Talented Ghanaian artiste, King Paluta, who is also the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) new artiste of the year, has stated that he is not in rivalry with anyone in the music industry.

He claims that even though he admires how the music business is developing with outstanding talents, his involvement is not motivated by rivalry.

King Paluta stated that his dedication is to exploring the limits of his musical creativity rather than competing with others, and that his concentration is on creating music that is driven by the tremendous love and support he has gotten from his followers.

In an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, the ‘Makoma’ hitmaker, who has collaborated with artistes like Patapaa, Kuami Eugene, and Okyeame Kwame, among others, discussed his resolve to constantly give his best and make sure that every song he publishes becomes a hit.

He also expressed gratitude to his supporters and fans for constantly pushing his music, which inspires him to create even more exciting sounds.

However, he disclosed that his debut album, which will be out later this year, will demonstrate his flexibility by combining singing and rapping.

With his timeless hit tunes, King Paluta has emerged as one of the biggest breakthrough talents of the year in review. He is on all music streaming and social media platforms.

The rapper has created several successful hits, including ‘Yahitte’, ‘Sika Aba Fie,’ and ‘Aha Akye’, among others.

He has amassed more than 10 million streams on multiple digital platforms and commands a sizable social media following.

He recently performed as the main act at a concert in Dusseldorf, Germany, and surprised the audience with an amazing show.

By George Clifford Owusu