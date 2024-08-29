African Foodz Releases ‘Bend Down’

A new group in Ghana’s music scene, African Foodz, released its maiden single, ‘Bend Down’ onto the market.

Produced by Kcee Beatz, ‘Bend Down’ is a blend of interesting lyrics, powerful vocal performance, and danceable rhythm, promising music lovers a new quality music experience.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Unpredictable Media, Nana Obiri-Yeboah, also known as “Ike the Unpredictable”, the group was formed early this year, after realising each individual’s artistic ability.

He added that he was amazed at how, within a short time, the group had ingeniously pulled up this banger.

“As executive producer, I saw the unique talent of each member and challenged them to join hands and release a song. Honestly, I am amazed at the results of their collaboration within this short while, given their tight schedules, as radio presenters every day. I believe this project will go places,” he said.

African Foodz is a group of six young creatives known in private life as Mawuli Ekpe Petter (Abro the big mouth), Godfred Osei (Ambassador Osei Kwadwo), Franklin Wireko Brobbey (Mmeranteɛhene), Ekow Mankatah (Mr. Katah), Michael Marfo-Gyamfi (Micky De Baddest), and Wisdom Owusu Darko (Nana Wiser).

Reacting to the release of their track, which has since enjoyed massive airplay, Mr. Katah, a member of the group told Luv FM’s Entertainment 995 that, “Bend Down is a very nice song and I am very proud of how we pulled it together. It has everything that, any good music requires with lyrics, rhythm, engineering, and all. I’m hopeful the song will go far, and we look forward to recording more. I am super grateful to Unpredictable Media for making this possible.”

Nana Wiser, who also could not hide his joy, stated, “I am excited about this music prospect. I feel like a superstar who has made history – the ‘Bend Down’ hitmaker. Very soon, we will be hitting the big stages with our unique style, so watch out for African Foodz.”