Floodlight Media Excellence Awards Saturday

The highly anticipated 4th edition of the Floodlight Media Excellence Awards is scheduled to take place this Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the KNUST-CCB Auditorium in Kumasi.

This year’s ceremony is themed, “Avoiding Media Sensationalism: The Role of the Media in Dissemination of Information towards Free and Fair Elections.”

The awards ceremony will honour 45 distinguished individuals with plaques and citations of recognition for their significant contributions to Ghana’s media freedom.

The Floodlight Media Excellence Awards aims to empower the next generation of media and celebrate personalities and brands that inspire, entertain, and shape society.

According to Acquah Augustine, CEO of Floodlight Media Excellence Awards, this year’s edition will recognise exemplary journalists across various sectors, including agriculture, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, and business, among others.

The event will be graced by notable guests, including Nana Yaw Akuoko, Nana Duah Agyemang I, Dr. S.K. Nuamah, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Mr. Hammer Nti, Mr. Maxwell Nana Boakye, Mr. Samuel Darko, and Mr. Kwabena Frimpong.

The red carpet starts at 6 pm, followed by the main event at 7 pm. Categories include Media Personality of the Year, Video Editor & Director of the Year, Best Morning Show Host of the Year, Morning Show Programme of the Year, Female Akan News Caster of the Year, and Reporter of the Year.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke