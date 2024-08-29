Govt’ll Will Honour Obligations To WAEC – Deputy Minister

Rev. Ntim Fordjour

The government is committed to honouring its obligations to provide the right resources to the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who announced this, explained that the government would continue to release the needed resources to the institution to run its programmes.

He stated that payments to WAEC by the government have always been in instalments or in tranches because WAEC operations do not come as a single event but as a process that is done at different times within the year.

Addressing a section of the media in Accra after monitoring the ongoing WASSCE at the Labone Senior High School, Rev. Ntim Fordjour said being aware that WAEC works within a timeframe, government would not do anything that would derail its timetable.

“As I speak to you now, the government has just released part of the amount owed the WAEC, to enable it to continue with its process of conducting and releasing the final examination results on schedule,” he said.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour commended teachers, parents and all other stakeholders who have played various roles towards preparing the candidates to sit for the exams.

He assured the nation that the Education Ministry would continue to put in place prudent policies that would help improve education development in the country.

A total of 460,611 candidates, comprising 247,657 girls and 212,954 boys are writing this year’s WASSCE across 1,003 schools and 1,000 centres nationwide.

Monday’s paper, which was Social Studies, was the first theory exam for this year’s WASSCE after the various practical exams.

At the Labone SHS, a total of 1,444 candidates of which 722 were boys and 722 were girls are writing the exams.