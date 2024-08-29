NDC Reset Means Cancellation Of Free SHS – Napo

“THE National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s reset means canceling the free Senior High School (SHS) social intervention policy and going back to gloomy days of dumsor,” says Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

He said the contents of the NDC’s 2024 manifesto doesn’t bring any hope. Rather, it poses great danger to the progress of the country, so the NDC should be rejected.

Nicknamed ‘Napo’, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate indicated that the NDC, in particular former President Mahama, would bring back the power crisis popularly known as ‘dumsor’.

He painfully recounted how businesses collapsed when the NDC administration, led by ex-President Mahama, plunged the country into ‘dumsor’ for four consecutive years.

Napo sternly cautioned the electorates that if they mistakenly vote for John Mahama and the NDC, definitely ‘dumsor’ which Ghanaians are afraid of, will return.

He also warned that the NDC would scrap the free SHS programme, which has helped scores of Ghanaian youth to realise their ambitions of being in school.

“Under the watch of former President John Mahama, the country suffered severe power crisis also known as dumsor in the local parlance for four continuous years.

“Total mismanagement and bad leadership by John Mahama led us into that hardship, so we shouldn’t give him another chance to restore dumsor,” Napo admonished.

According to him, it took the intervention of the President Nana Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government to save the country from the seeming unending power crisis.

“The NPP after the assumption of office in 2017 implemented better policies to effectively deal with the power crisis once and for all,” the NPP running mate said.

He also cautioned, “NDC government will not hesitate to scrap the free SHS social intervention programme, so we should never give them the chance to come near power.”

Napo, who was addressing a mammoth crowd at Toase on Tuesday, urged the citizenry to vote for Dr. Bawumia to save the free SHS policy and also prevent another ‘dumsor’.