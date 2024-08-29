Otumfuo Sacks ‘Galamsey’ Chiefs

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

THREE CHIEFS in the Ashanti Region have been destooled after being found guilty of indulging in illegal mining activities, popularly known as ‘galamsey’.

The traditional leaders were destooled at the traditional court of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday afternoon.

The trio are Nana Awua Gyau Atuomi, Sabronun Gyasehene; Sabronun Akyeamehene and Sabronun Baamuhene, whose names were not mentioned during the sitting.

Petition

Some aggrieved residents of Sabronum, including the youth, had accused the three chiefs of indulging in illegal mining activities in their community to enrich themselves.

The agitated petitioners also accused the chiefs of destroying the only source of drinking water in their community, River Asuonfou, through illegal mining activities.

Having had enough of the ‘galamsey’ chiefs, the people then petitioned the Asantehene, who is the overlord of Asanteman, to take action to save their town.

Otumfuo’s Verdict

Otumfuo, who presided over a traditional meeting at the Manhyia Palace, after listening to the various parties, found the three chiefs culpable of engaging in illegal mining.

He, therefore, cracked the whip as he announced the immediate destoolment of the three chiefs, and asked the police in the area to investigate the case and also take action.

As a reminder, Otumfuo has continuously stated in public that he abhors all forms of illegal mining activities in his kingdom, and has consequently warned his chiefs to stay away from it.

The Asante Monarch’s decision to destool the three chiefs on Monday over illegal mining activities did not surprise the people who were present at the Manhyia Palace.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi