A photo of some prophets with members of the National Peace Council at the forum

Prophets and representatives of various religious bodies have been urged to use prophesies for national cohesion rather than using them to fuel tensions that have the tendency to derail the country’s peace ahead of the December elections.

Some members of the clergy made the call at a collaborative dialogue with prophets organised by the National Peace Council ahead of the December elections yesterday in Accra.

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, in a speech under the theme ‘Prophets and Peaceful Elections’ called on religious bodies particularly Prophets to desist from fueling tensions ahead of the elections.

According to him, even though multi-party elections has increasingly helped in the democratic dispensation of the country, multiparty democracy has increasingly witnessed fractured divisions and conflicts that rears its head especially in an election year.

He, therefore, urged them to be committed to peace as a beacon of hope for the nation’s future in building economic prosperity for Ghanaians.

“We must understand that we are one people since we don’t belong to one party, we must accommodate each other and understand that elections will come and go.”

“The concept of prophets declaring and making predictions and expressing support for a particular candidate or party has repelling effects on the country”.

Mr. Boateng said although such declarations could sway public opinions and generate enthusiasm among some party supporters, they do not have official bearing on the actual results that are declared.

He further indicated that when put in a skewed political contest, these declarations and prophesies, if not treated carefully, could lead to controversies, especially if actual result differ significantly from the predictions.

That, he explained could contribute to feelings of dissatisfaction, and distrust in the electoral system, especially if party supporters feel external influencers have predetermined the outcome without regard for the democratic process.

“The old ways of prophesying the outcomes of elections must cease and be replaced by our roles as ordained by God as visionaries and advocates for the people,” he added

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, said the dialogue is aimed at building bridges between the appropriate uses of prophetic utterances in the context of politics.

He said the deliberations will also go a long way to strengthen social cohesion that is uniquely built on and peaceful elections as the country goes to the polls in December.

He described peace as a priceless commodity that needs to be nurtured with love, unity and tolerance among followers and church members who are supporters of various political parties.

He therefore urged them to be cautious of public declarations of the outcome of elections in order not to create tensions among members of their churches and the public.

A member of the National Peace Council, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams said Prophets play a critical role in the development of the country and therefore, advised them to be guided by the good of Ghana and the interpretation of the prophesies.

He stated that prophesies were subject to change and therefore should therefore be humble if it fails to manifest as expected.

He said though such roles are crucial in nation building, Prophets should use strategic diplomacy in order not incite people against each other making reference to some notable prophets such as Isaiah in the bible.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah