John Dumelo Will Lose 2024– Mr. Logic

John Dumelo

Showbiz pundit, Mr Logic has predicted that actor and politician John Dumelo will lose in 2024 if he contests the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary election in the Ayawaso West Wougon constituency.

This follows reports that Fred Nuamah withdrew from contesting against Dumelo in the NDC primaries for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

In a discussion on UTV on Saturday, Mr. Logic said he was disappointed by Fred Nuamah’s decision to withdraw from the race.

According to him, Nuamah had a better chance of securing victory for the NDC than John Dumelo.

“For me, I was so happy that he (Fred Nuamah) was contesting John because John was too boastful. It seemed like the place belonged to him. He was so overconfident that he was going to win.

“If Fred Nuamah has backed down, I am disappointed with the entire system. I wanted Fred to win because, regarding John, I foresee another loss.

He will still lose. Yes, I am telling you, everyone conducts their own research, and my research indicates that John will lose again.

“The people in that area already have their preferred candidates. And merely because he came close last time doesn’t mean he could have won. So, what I am saying is that I feel John will not win this time; he will lose,” he indicated.