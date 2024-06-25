Jomoro NPP Grateful For Petroleum Hub

Clement Akenya Kaku

The Jomoro Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region has expressed gratitude to the government for its unwavering dedication to see to it that the Petroleum Hub in the area becomes a reality.

“We are grateful to our visionary President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and his hardworking Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for their unwavering dedication to see to it that the Petroleum Hub becomes a reality in Jomoro,” the party noted.

According to the party, it has come to its attention that some bigwigs in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are behind the seeming challenges that has characterised the acquisition of land for the project.

The Jomoro NPP claims that the alleged action by the NDC cast a doubt on their commitment to the development of Jomoro.

Addressing a press conference, the Jomoro Constituency Communications Director of the NPP, Clement Akenya Kaku, also praised the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for his effort in ensuring that the project comes to fruition.

“Furthermore, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to our revered Overlord of the Western Nzema Traditional Area, Awulae Annor Adjaye, whose wisdom and guidance have been invaluable in paving the way for this monumental project,” he stated.

He called on the people to remain united and resolute in their support for the project, which will create more jobs for the youth.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi