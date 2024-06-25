Spanish Embassy Launches Book On Ghana’s Heritage

Dignitaries at the book launch

The Spanish Embassy in Ghana has launched a book on Ghana’s heritage, with a call for collaboration and innovation to preserve and promote the country’s heritage.

The book, which is funded by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), is a joint initiative by United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the Embassy of Spain and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Ghana.

Titled, “A Panorama of Ghana’s Heritage,” the 110-page book is the second edition. The first edition was published in 2012.

Written in both English and Spanish, the book which is divided in two parts features images of Ghana’s heritage with historical and cultural annotations and notes on the images presented in the first part.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey noted that, there was a need for collaboration and innovation to preserve and promote Ghana’s heritage.

Mr. Mantey indicated that the book was undoubtedly a key tourism promotion tool kit, stating that “the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture intends to utilise it as a tool to advance the goals of the sector.”

“This is a testament to UNESCO and the Spanish government’s long-term dedication to Ghana,” he said.

Mr. Mantey, who was speaking on behalf of the sector minister, called for more of such initiatives, where local and international partners can join forces to protect and promote Ghana’s cultural heritage.

Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Javier Gutierrez, said the book seeks to reflect on the best way to strike a balance between the need to preserve Ghana’s impressive heritage and the urgency to generate new look infrastructure, including residential, particularly in urban areas.

He said the Spanish government hopes to raise awareness and mobilise efforts to use heritage as an engine for growth.

He indicated that with the requisite collaboration, good investment and cultural preservation, Ghana could attract more visitors into the country and generate wealth.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Charles Abani, said the UNESCO is working tirelessly to preserve cultural heritages around the globe.

He noted that these heritages do not only reflect the past but serve as a means to economic and sustainable development.

“Let us ensure that we tap into the wealth of the national heritage elements to bring wealth while preserving them for posterity,” he said.

UNESCO Representative to Ghana, Edmond Moukala N’Gouemo, said Ghana’s cultural legacy was a vibrant force for sustainable development and by involving local communities in the decision making process and utilising traditional knowledge systems, it would be able to promote economic development that are based on cultural pride and environmental responsibility.

A Daily Guide Report