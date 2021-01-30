Jomoro Police Commander Commits Suicide

The Jomoro Municipal Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Zeprain Zenge, has allegedly shot himself to death.

The Commander, aged 57, is said to have taken his own life in the early hours of Saturday, 30, January 2021 at his bungalow at half Assini.

According to an eyewitness report, the Police commander, DSP Zenge committed suicide and left a note behind which reads, “I am fed up in this world”.

Speaking to the media, the Public Relations Officer of the Western Police Command, DSP Olivia Adiku confirmed the death of his colleague police commander but declined to give more details.

The mortal remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke