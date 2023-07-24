Joselyn Dumas Tops Twitter Trends Over Bizzare Porn Post

Joselyn Dumas

Actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas announced on Sunday that her Twitter account was hacked briefly before she was able to retrieve it.

The Northern Affair actress topped Twitter trends after her account reportedly reposted weird porn content in her feed.

This left many of her followers in shock. The content raised a lot of eyebrows with many people asking questions. It however turns out that her account was hacked.

After she was tipped off about the incident, she unretweeted and deleted all the porn content from her timeline.

She subsequently tweeted saying; “Guys guys ugh!!!😅 my Twitter was hacked!!! Thanks to @qrsyth @bra_perruci & @blarneybejamin for working swiftly to help restore my account and many thank to everyone that called and showed concern on here. I appreciate you all. Thanks #LoveAbounds ‘