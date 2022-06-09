Joshua Moszi Receives Grammy Certificate

Ghanaian guitarist, Joshua Moszi, has received his certificate in recognition of his participation as a composer on the Grammy award-winning recording of Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ for best global music album at the 64th edition of the awards.

The ‘Mother Nature’ album beats the likes of Rocky Dawuni’s ‘Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1’, Daniel Ho & Friends’ East West Players Presents: ‘Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert’, Femi Kuti And Made Kuti’s ‘Legacy +’, and WizKid’s ‘Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition’.

The album also featured Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, and Shungudzo. Joshua, who won instrumentalist of the year at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards couldn’t hide his excitement for his ‘Grammy’ milestone as he shared the good news to netizens and fans on social media.

Joshua Moszi, who received the certificate of recognition from the Grammy Award Academy, thanked Angelique Kidjo and her team for trusting in his ability to support the album with his God-gifted talents as a guitarist. He further appreciated his loyal fans for supporting his brand to this present day.

He captioned the photos of himself together holding the beautifully framed certificate with an inspiring message saying: “Finally, No long talk Joshua Moszi to the whole world. Never give up #Grammy guitarist,” he wrote on his social media page.

The music gem has an incredible portfolio working with some of the biggest names and stages here in Ghana, Africa, and beyond. Some musicians he has worked with include Burna Boy, Angelique Kidjo, Wizkid, and Black Sherrif for his ‘Kweku the Traveller’ song.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke