Ghana-Nigeria Music Awards USA Unveils Nominees

Big Events Africa, organisers of the maiden edition of the Ghana-Nigeria Music Awards Festival USA 2022, officially unveiled the nominees for the event at a ceremony held in Accra.

The unveiling ceremony attracted radio and television presenters such as Andy Dosty of Hitz FM, Akumaa Mama Zimbi of Adom FM and Adom TV, Ola Michael, Franky 5, Mike 2, Christian Agyei Frimpong, Agyemang Prempeh, Gospel artiste Jayana among others.

The awards scheme has over 40 categories which include Gospel, Afrobeats, Hip-hop, Highlife, Reggae, Dancehall, Afroblues and others.

It is being organised to celebrate deserving Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes as well as to facilitate an environment for collaboration and cultural exchange between them.

Ghana-Nigeria Music Awards Festival USA 2022 will be the first black event to be staged at the Fox Theatre, and is expected to come off in July 2022.

Artistes such as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, KiDi, Black Sherif were nominated in the Ghana-Nigeria Artiste of the Year category.

Speaking at the nominees’ unveiling ceremony, the Country Director of Ghana-Nigeria Music Awards Festival USA 2022, Prince Mackay noted that Ghana and Nigeria share common similarities and are intricately connected culturally, socially and economically.

According to him, the scheme will help the two countries to look beyond the presumed rivalry and use entertainment, especially music to unite both countries.

The co-founder of Afro Nation, Adesegun Adeosun Jnr, aka Spade, in his speech, said he was elated that his dream of making the two countries jointly take over the African continent through music had been birthed.