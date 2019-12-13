Jospong, Zoomlion Hold Thanksgiving Services 2019

Dr. Siaw-Agyapong (right) and Samuel Atta Akyea

The Jospong Group of Companies and waste management firm, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, have climaxed the 2019 edition of their joint annual thanksgiving services.

The week-long thanksgiving was held under the theme: “Because of the Lord’s Great Love, We Are Not Consumed…. Lamentations 3:22”.

This year’s Thanksgiving attracted several politicians, traditional rulers, and renowned men of God including Apostle A.N.Y Kumi-Larbi, Apostle Samuel Nana Yaw-Agyei, Rev. Dr. Steven Wengam, Apostle Dr. Alfred Koduah, and Apostle General Sam Korankye-Ankrah, Sylvester Mensah, Samuel Atta-Akyea, Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Chairman of the NDC, former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe-Adjaho, MPs.

Apostle General Sam Korankye-Ankrah

During the services, prayers were offered for the Jospong Group international investors.

Prayers were also offered for peaceful election in 2020 and for the Jospong Group’s projects and business prospects.

Apostle General Sam Korankye-Ankrah in a sermon at the spirit-filled climax, observed how inspite of all the ills in Ghana, God has been merciful, compassionate and faithful to the country.

Preaching from the book of Lamentations, he bemoaned the several ills in Ghana including envy, hatred, and deliberate ploy to destroy citizens like Dr. Joseph Siaw-Agyapong who are contributing meaningfully to the development of Ghana.

He stated that God has been lamenting about the political polarization in Ghana, the ‘unholy’ state of the church and growing division and disunity among traditional leaders.

According to him, instead of preaching the wise counsel of God, pastors in Ghana were busy showing off their wealth.

Mr. Atta-Akyea, in his remarks, noted some of the challenges that have confronted Dr. Siaw-Agyapong were not surprising because he is a man with divine assignment.

“No great man with divine assignment will go through life without troubles,” he said as he made reference to temptations faced by great men in the Bible.

The Jospong Group of Companies and Zoomlion Ghana accordingly have Godliness as one of their key values.

Against the backdrop, the annual thanksgiving services were introduced.

The services date back to 1995 with the establishment of the Jospong Printing press, and have grown over the years to become a mega spiritual event.

BY Melvin Tarlue