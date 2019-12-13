MoneyGram, Zeepay Deliver Early Xmas To Customers

Elizabeth Boateng with her gift package

A TEAM from MoneyGram and Zeepay recently called on Elizabeth Boateng of Nanakrom and Jerry Kuatewo of Trasaaco respectively to appreciate them for receiving their monthly remittances from abroad via MoneyGram directly into their mobile money wallets.

The service, powered by Zeepay since October 2018, allows customers to receive their MoneyGram remittances from abroad directly and gaining popularity as it presents a convenient and easy way for customers to receive remittances from the 200 countries in which MoneyGram operates.

The team presented to each customer a sumptuous hamper of goodies and various MoneyGram/ Zeepay gift items.

Both Ms. Elizabeth Boateng and Mr. Jerry Kuatewo, thanked Zeepay and MoneyGram for the gifts.

Andrew Takyi Appiah, MD of Zeepay, commenting on the gesture remarked, “We recently reviewed our customer base of transactions and I was touched by what an impact our partnership with MoneyGram is delivering in uplifting lives. Financial inclusion is a real challenge and we are proud that this service allows folks like Ms. Elizabeth Boateng and Mr. Jerry Kuatewo maintain their links with their loved ones abroad. We will continue with these surprise thank you visits so our customers know we care and value their business.”

“‘We have so far rewarded over 20 customers like this and we have also committed to giving our customers free talk time so they can call their loved ones abroad whenever they receive their MoneyGram Direct into their mobile money wallet, as powered by Zeepay,” he added.

Patrick Appiah, Regional Director for MoneyGram West Africa, in his comments thanked the recipients of the gifts and other customers of MoneyGram in Ghana. ‘’I am happy to let you know that you are not the only one we are giving a dash to. All other Ghanaians in the UK, the US, the EU zone and Australia can now send money home to Ghana at 0 fees when they send using the MoneyGram app or online service. This is our way to thank Ghanaians, for their continued patronage.”