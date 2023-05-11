Journalist Attackers Fined GH¢7,200

Hardi Pagazaa and Mumuni Osman

The Tamale Magistrate Court presided by His Worship Amadu Issifu, has convicted the former Northern Regional Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Hardi Pagazaa and his accomplice Mumuni Osman for attacking a Journalist in Tamale.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit assault, assault and unlawful entry to which they pleaded guilty.

They were each sentenced to pay a fine of 300 penalty units amounting to Gh¢3,600 to the State or in default serve 18 months in prison.

The fourth charge/count of threat of death was withdrawn by the Prosecution.

Iddrisu Hardi, allegedly attacked Abubakari Sadiq, for speaking ill about him on live radio.

The Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Yakubu Abdul Majeed, after the court proceedings told journalists that GJA supported Mr. Abubakari Sadiq Gariba to report the case to the Police and assigned a Counsel; Lawyer Awudu Issah Mahmudu of Yelinzo Chambers to support the victim as well as work with the Police to prosecute the case.

Following the successful prosecution of the case, he expressed GJA’s satisfaction with the conviction and sentencing of the two accused persons even though the association would have preferred a much stiffer punishment.

He assured all journalists in the region that the GJA is solidly behind them in the performance of their duties, and will always go to any lengths to defend them.

“We, once again, urge the public to resort to appropriate procedures to seek remedy regarding media publications concerning them,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale