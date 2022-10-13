Journalists Trained On Fact-Checking In Tamale

Mr. Kevin J. Brosnahan, Press Attaché, U.S Embassy addressing the journalists in Tamale

Dubawa, a verification and fact-checking organization with support from the U.S Embassy in Ghana has organised a two-day fact-checking training for some selected journalists held in Tamale in the Northern Region.

About 20 journalists were selected from rural Ghana across the five regions of the North to partake in the fact-checking training.

The fact-checking training will be held in Tamale, Kumasi, and Accra.

Madam Caroline Anipah, Team Lead, Dubawa, told journalists that over the years, organisations in media have focused their activities on journalists in urban centers areas reason why they decided to move to rural Ghana is to ensure that journalists from part of Ghana get access to such training and opportunities.

She noted that misinformation and disinformation need attention and that journalists need to develop their skills so that they will be able to deal with misinformation and disinformation when they come across it.

Madam Anipah urged the participants to take the training seriously and ensure that they practice what they will be learning at the training.

Press Attaché, U.S Embassy, Kevin J. Brosnahan, in an interview with journalists said the fact-checking training will create good development and skills opportunities for journalists in rural Ghana.

According to him, facts are the foundation of democracy and for that, it is important to aid people to make good decisions based on facts.

“ An informed public means fact, a solid fact reported by professional journalists so when professional journalists can fact-check stories like what the government, politicians, community leaders are saying then they benefit the communities and the community members can make better decisions.”

He indicated that the training has a mentorship aspect attached and that participants will be guided on projects on fact-checking among others after the training.

Mr. Brosnahan also revealed that the U.S Embassy has created some opportunities for journalists across the country such as exchange programmes, and training of Journalists among other opportunities, and urged journalists to take advantage of such opportunities.

He reiterated the U.S Embassy’s commitment to continue to support Journalists through the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to train its members to ensure that they build their capacity to enable them to do their work effectively.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale