Joyce Blessing Sues Nana Agradaa For 30 Billion?

Multiple outlets are reporting that Joyce Blessing has sued Nana Agradaa for 30 Billion Ghana cedis for allegedly leaking her private video.

A couple of weeks ago a video leak of Joyce Blessing showed her looking drunk and professing love to a certain man.

In a press statement at the time, her management indicated that the video was meant for her husband. However, her legally wedded husband David Joy had come out to deny it.

According to him, the alleged man mentioned in the video wasn’t him.

Viral reports at the time alleged that the video was leaked by Nana Agradaa to mock Joyce who allegedly threw shades at her over matters relating to her church and husband.

Nana Agradaa has not denied nor accepted the claims of her leaking the video.

Multiple blogs on Instagram reported on Thursday that Joyce Blessing has decided to take the matter up in court. She has allegedly sued Agradaa for 30 billion for defamation.