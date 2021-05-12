Joyce Dzidzor Threatens To Reveal Big Names Nehind HIIV/AIDS Program Brouhaha

Former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has threatened to mention some key political figures behind her HIIV/AIDS program brouhaha.

According to Joyce Dzidzor in a Facebook post sighted by DGN Online, she is ready to mention names of the politicians behind the HIV/AIDS program at the expense of her life.

She called for funding support from Ghanaians to purchase a ticket to Ghana to finalize her issues with the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police service concerning her HIV/AIDS program brouhaha.

She wrote “Good morning lovely friends I have to come to Ghana in few weeks to aid the CID to finalize some issues concerning my HIV program and some money related issues but I don’t have money for tickets”.

She added “I need the good citizens of Ghana to buy me tickets to Ghana. I know I’m putting my life at risk if I come to Ghana because some names that will be mentioned will reveal a lot. But I don’t really fear death………. I can’t die as a coward”.

“Please WhatsApp me on my private number if you want to buy me a ticket to Ghana. Travelling expenses with Covid test will cost 1000 euros. Thank you 004915778567615”.

It will be recalled that NPP Chairman in the Bono region, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC called on the CID to investigate Joyce Dzidzor after deceiving the public of her HIV/AIDS status.

According to him, Ms. Joyce must be arrested, interrogated, and further prosecuted per the provisions in the Criminal Code 1960 (Act 29) on the grounds of making a false declaration and deceiving the public of being HIV/AIDS positive.

In 2011, the Ghana Aids Commission decided to embark on a campaign to reduce stigma and discrimination suffered by persons living with HIV to provide a human face to HIV. The campaign was dubbed The ‘’Heart to Heart’’ Campaign.

The key requirement for ‘’ Heart to Heart’’ Ambassadorial duty, was for ‘’the person to be HIV positive, and on treatment’’.

In 2011, she signed a contract with the Commission as an AIDS ambassador but the contract was however terminated by the Commission on November 12, 2012, on grounds of breach of her terms of the contract.

As part of her contract as AIDS Ambassador, she received several benefits and incentives from the commission which inherently came from the state. The benefits included a fully furnished apartment and travel allowances among others.

However, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah herself has publicly published her HIV status which indicates that she is free from the infection. Making such false declaration is in contravention and violation of section 248 of the Criminal Code, 1960 (Act 29).

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke