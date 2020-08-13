Judge Gives Accused Person Money

There was drama before an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday which led the presiding judge to give money to an accused person hauled before him to buy nose mask.

Justice Emmanuel Essandoh, a High Court judge sitting with additional responsibilities was ‘forced’ into giving the accused person money after she broke down in tears when the court granted her bail.

Joyce Oyedele, is a Nigerian pastor was put before the court for refusing to wear a face mask in contravention with the E.I 64 which has mandated the wearing of face masks to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

She was spotted preaching without a nose mask in Accra by the COViD-19 safety task force which is made up of the police, military, Zoomlion and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

When she was questioned as to why she refused to wear a face mask, she said she did not see any reason to do so, adding that God is the healer.

The prosecution told the court that the task force had warn the accused person twice but she refused to comply with the directive.

Court documents indicated that the task force saw the preacher covering her mouth with a handkerchief instead and refuse to used the proper nose mask even when she was promoted that the handkerchief was not safe for her and others.

The court also heard that on the day of her arrest, a passer-by opted to buy the accused person a nose mask but she rejected the offer.

Justice Essandoh granted the accused person bail in the sum of GHc10,000 with one surety.

Things then took a dramatic turn when the accused person broke into uncontrollable tears thereby attracting attention of those around.

Joyce Oyedele said she did not have money to buy the nose mask and the man who stood surety for her also stated that he did not have any money to give to her.

This touched Justice Essandoh and some lawyers who gave her some money and told her to make sure to buy and use the prescribed nose mask.

The case was adjourned to September 3.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak