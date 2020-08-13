Address Me As ‘Ya Na Abukari II – King of Dagbon Orders

Ya Na Abukari II

The King of Dagbon , Ndan Ya Na Abukari II , has called on the general public and media houses to address him as ‘Ya Na Abukari II’ instead of Ya Na Abukari Mahama II.

The King of Dagbon further instructed that the general public and media houses should desist from using pictures from the internet during his enskinment adding that such pictures portray that the regalia worn indicated that he (the King )was in the process of performing his fathers’ funeral rites.

“We wish to use this opportunity to inform all our cherish media houses that the said picture should not be used , according to Dagbon tradition and customs , since he is no more in a state of funeral performance.”

A statement signed by the Secretary to Ndan Ya Na , Abdul-Rahaman Mohamed stated that pictures have been made available to media houses to replace the old one.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale