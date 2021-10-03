‘Judgement’ Day For Sam Pyne

Sam Pyne

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has summoned Assembly Members to attend a special meeting on Tuesday October 5,2021 following the nomination of Sam Pyne as Mayor of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The eighth Assembly Meeting will determine the fate of the President’s nominee at 10am.

Dignitaries such as the Ashanti Regional Minister, Members of Parliament (MPs), All metro sub chairpersons including Heads of department are expected to attend the meeting.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had nominated the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne as the Mayor of Kumasi.

This was made known on Sunday, September 19, 2021, by the Minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe at the minister’s press briefing.

Sam Pyne is expected to take over from the outgoing Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi.

By Vincent Kubi