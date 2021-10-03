Victoria Michaels Outdoors First Ever Models Bootcamp

Models joined Victoria Michaels for the Models Bootcamp cake moment

Supermodel Victoria Michael and her Fashion Connect Africa (FCA) company on Thursday launched the FCA Model Bootcamp, the first of its kind in Africa to help models and creatives alike to discover great opportunities in their field.

This is scheduled to take place on October 22 and 23 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra where it was launched.

The FCA Model Bootcamp 2021, according to organisers will create an inspiring environment for models across Africa, as it provides them with skills and global career best practices.

It would also empower models with additional skills to generate multiple streams of income as well as preparing them for global modelling opportunities, cultural shocks and social diversities.

There will be tutorials on creating Z-cards and portfolios and photoshoot as well as Masterclasses on the importance of having the right management, placement and agency. Other activities will include educating models on the importance of pre-audition and casting preparations and Capacity building on -the importance of 360 grooming.

Speaking at the launching, CEO of FCA, Victoria Michaels indicated that “the program has been designed to mitigate some of the challenges models face in this part of the world.”

Deputy Head of Mission of the European Union in Ghana, Pieter Smidt Van Gelder speaking at the event

“It is increasingly obvious that we don’t have enough events/platforms for models to gainfully monetize their craft on a consistent basis. Over the years, there has been a continuous migration of models to other climes to seek greener pastures and we at FCA believe that these talents can be nurtured, empowered and deployed with both the right mind and skill set for generating multiple streams of income,” she added.

Thursday’s launch ceremony was attended by a number of personalities including Deputy Head of the European Union in Ghana, Pieter Smidt Van Gelder and Sonya Sharara, a life coach and CEO of Spark Africa.

By Francis Addo