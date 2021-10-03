Ghana Is More Organised Than Nigeria–Actor Hanks Anuku

Hanks Anuku

Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has opened up on why he abandoned his home country Nigeria and moved to Ghana.

Anuku is known for his back in the days villain roles in Nigerian movies.

Speaking with BBC Igbo, he said he stayed in Ghana because it’s easy to work there and the country is more organized.

“What made me leave Nigeria was that, sometimes, one gets bored. I have lived in England, the US, in Italy. A lot has happened with me since the 90s.

“I found Ghana more organised. I don’t have time to condemn anyone but the electricity in that country is stable there and I liked it. It was also easy to work there and progress. That’s the truth,” he said.

Anuku also admitted that although he made mistakes before his departure he was never involved in any shady business.

“I’ve travelled far and wide. I am content with what I have. I don’t do robberies, apart from the ones I act in the movies.

“It is not easy to live in Nigeria. Most of the time, I cast my burden on God,” the Dailypost quoted him.