Ghana Beauty Awards 2021 Returns on November 20

The prestigious Ghana Make-Up Awards has this year rebranded into Ghana Beauty Awards (GBA) under the theme “Transforming the Beauty Industry: 5years on and it will come off on November 20 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The 5th edition which will be one of its kind, is a ceremony being organized by Make-up Ghana in partnership with First Choice Hair & Beauty, Ghana’s hub for great hair and other beauty needs.

The award ceremony is also part the 5th Africa Makeup & Beauty (AMB) Fair which is scheduled for Wednesday November 17 and Thursday November 18 2021 at the Dome, Accra International Conference Centre before the awards night on November 20.

The beauty fair comes with activities such as exhibitions & discount sales, beauty business forums, workshops and seminars, beauty shows, Live Demos, trim avenue and live demos.

Currently Ghana’s beauty industry is touted as one of the lucrative sectors of the economy, worth about $6 million according to the Euro Monitor. It employs well over 1 million Ghanaians most of which are young people and women.

Over the years, the AMB Fair and the Beauty Awards have both contributed immensely to that growth through its many objectives such as providing platforms for stakeholders to improve themselves.

The GBA has also honored excellence in the industry, celebrating pioneers, leading professionals and upcoming talents as well as businesses and brands who are also contributing to economic growth.

In a statement, CEO of Makeup Ghana, Rebecca Donkor explained the reason why the award is rebranding after 5years.

“We intended to open up the awards to encompass all aspects of beauty hence the change in name.

What this means is that we are including all sectors in the beauty space. We are dedicating this anniversary to celebrate beauty brands and businesses and we are glad to inform you that we will be doing this in partnership with First Choice Hair & Beauty,” she indicated.

As a result of the rebranding, the organization has added some new categories such as Most Promising Barber, Most Promising Nail Technician, Beauty Brand Ambassador of the Year, Student/Apprentice Of The Year, Best Hair Colourist, Barber of the year, People’s Choice Award, Best Hair Cutting Stylist, Best Salon/Studio, Best Spa and Wellness Centre, and Best Customer Service Experience.

In all awards will be given in a total of 30 categories this year.