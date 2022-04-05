Judgment Day For Assin North MP

James Gyakye Quayson

The Supreme Court has set April 13, 2022 to rule on the injunction application filed by private citizen, Michael Ankomah Nimfah to stop the embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson from performing his parliamentary duties.

Michael Ankomah Nimfah on January 27, 2022 filed an application seeking for an interlocutory injunction against the lawmaker to prevent him from performing his parliamentary duties after a High Court Judgment.

James Gyakye Quayson had his seat declared vacant by a Cape Coast High Court following an issue of dual citizenship in July 28, 2021.

The Supreme Court panel of seven Justices presided over by Justice Jones Victor Dotse with Justice Agnes Dordzie, Justice Nene Amegatcher, Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Justice Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Justice Yonni Kulendi fixed the date after hearing the parties.

Earlier the Apex court had dismissed a review application blocking the hearing of the injunction filed by Michael Ankomah Nimfah.

Counsel for the MP led by Tsatsu Tsikata withdrew the motion on stay of proceedings afterwhich it was struck out by the court.

By Vincent Kubi