Judicial Services Unhappy With Media Reportages On CJ

The Judicial Service of Ghana has expressed deep concerns about some media publications it claimed are imputing ill and improper motives to the Chief Justice’s recent legitimate exercise of administrative powers to re-assign two High Court judges.

A statement dated December 31, 2020, and signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo made this known.

It would be recalled that Chief Justice Anim Yeboah by a letter dated December 10, 2020, transferred Justice Charles A. Wilson, from the High Court in Tamale to the High Court in Bolgatanga.

According to the statement, the Tamale High Court had three judges while Bolgatanga which had two High Courts had only one judge.

The statement said Wilson’s transfer was to take effect from January 6, 2021, adding that the Chief Justice exercised his administrative powers to address a pressing administrative challenge undermining the efficient delivery of justice in the region.

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue