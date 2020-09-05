Juliet Aboagye-Waife Appointed Deputy Director General Of GCAA

Juliet Aboagye-Wiafe

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Juliet Aboagye-Wiafe, a seasoned auditor, as the Ag. Deputy Director General, Finance and Administration of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) effective immediately.

She is the first female to be appointed to occupy the Deputy Director Generals position following the retirement of Abdulia Alhassan who attained the compulsory retiring age of 60 in July.

Ms. Aboagye-Waife has an in-depth knowledge of the Aviation Industry having worked with the Ghana Airports Company Limited( GACL) as the Director of Audit for over 10 years, where she ensured the restructuring of the Audit department to make it more efficient and also helped improved controls , and overall governance processes of GACL.

Prior to joining the Ghana Airports Company in 2010, she worked with Pannel Kerr Forster Charted Accountant as Management Trainee and later joined Ghacem Limited, a member of the Heidelberg Cement Group for 17 years.

Due to her strong auditing background she was made to serve as a member of the Audit Report Implementation Committee(ARIC) in several institutions in Ghana including the Minerals Commission, Ghana Highways Authority, Community Water and Sanitation Agency, Local Government Secretariat , and the Statistical Service of Ghana.

Madam Aboagye-Waife is the immediate past President and council Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, Ghana. She is also a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (Global)as well as a member of the Association of Airports Internal Auditors (USA).

She served as a Board Member of Servair Ghana Company Limited, an airline catering Company from 2011-2013 and contributed significantly to the establishing a sound financial and administrative system.

She is the chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development as well as a member of the Audit Committee of the Ghana Health Service.

She is also the President of the Women in Aviation International, Ghana Chapter, and a member of the Association of women Accountants Ghana.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri