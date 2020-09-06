Dagbon Owes Nana Debt of Gratitude – Gushegu Chief

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with Hassan Tampuli in Gushegu with his elders in Gushegu

The Paramount Chief of the Gushegu Traditional Area, Naa Yeb Gushe-Naa, Naa Abdulai Shitobu I, has stated that the good people of Dagbon owes President Akufo-Addo’s government a debt of gratitude for restoring the peace that eluded Dagbon for almost three decades.

“ Let me use this platform to convey our profound gratitude for the lasting peace and stability we are currently enjoying in the Dagbon kingdom by the kind courtesy and unshakable resolve of the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the people of Dagbon owe this government a debt of gratitude for restoring peace in Dagbon.”

Naa Yeb Gushe-Naa, called on the good people of the Gushegu constituency to vote massively for the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) to pay the party back for the massive infrastructure development in the area.

“ Your Excellency I assure you of our resolve to pay back what your government has given to us .”

According to the chief of Gushegu, the area has received developmental projects scattered across the entire municipality by the NPP government since assuming office in January ,2017.

“ Projects such as construction of boreholes, massive roads projects, construction of dams under 1V1D policy , construction of schools , PFJ which has increased food production in the municipality, rehabilitation and expansion of the Gushegu water system, Free SHS among others.”

Naa Abdulai Shitobu I, however appealed to government for a school bus for the Gushegu Nursing and Midwifery Training school as well as resourcing the Gushegu municipal hospital with logistics to enable it render quality health service to the good people of Gushegu.

The Paramount Chief of the Gushegu Traditional Area, called on his people to bury their differences and forge a common front to rally behind government to continue with the massive developmental projects ongoing in the country.

FROM Eric Kombat, Gushegu