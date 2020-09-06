Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah Appointed New Korle Bu CEO

Director of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, (KBTH), Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the teaching hospital.

This was revealed in a letter from the Presidency signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President and addressed to the Minister of Health.

“The President of the Republic has nominated Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah for appointment as the Chief Executive of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, ” the letter read.

The Presidency further directed the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, to take the “necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Ghana Health Service and the Teaching Hospitals Act, 1996 (Act 525).”

Dr. Ampomah takes over from Dr. Daniel Asare whose tenure of office ended on September 3, 2020.

The board of the teaching Hospital asked Dr. Ali Samba, the Director of Medical Affairs, to act as CEO of the hospital until a substantive appointment is made.

Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah is a Consultant Plastic Surgeon.

Although he has a wide scope of practice, his interests are Burns, Trauma, Microsurgery and Cosmetic Surgery.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri